DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Frank J. Randise

Frank J. Randise Obituary
Frank J. Randise

Manchester - Frank J. Randise, 85, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Frank was a Police Officer for the New York City Police Department and retired as an Investigator from Brooklyn Union Gas.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he moved to Manchester Twp. in 1996. Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Frank was an avid golfer and was a member of the VFW Post 10061, Lakehurst. Frank was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst and was very active in his community.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Janice Randise in 2008 and his daughter Maria Stafford in 2009. Frank is survived by his fiancée Barbara Sakowski, his daughter Janice Monteleone and her husband, Steve of Perkinston, MS, and his brother John Randise of Manchester Twp.

Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
