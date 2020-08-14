Frank J. Tunstead
Brielle - Frank J. Tunstead, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Frank was born in Newark and raised in Point Pleasant. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. Frank enlisted in the US Navy after high school. When Frank finished serving in the Navy, he attended college. After college Frank began his career of almost 50 years with Point Pleasant Distributors, retiring in 2001. Frank was an avid athlete and developed a passion for tennis later in life.
Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years Susan (nee Bopp) Tunstead of Brielle; his loving children Robert Tunstead and his wife Carolyn of Egg Harbor Township and Brooke Maier and her husband Christopher of Worton, MD. Frank was the cherished grandfather of Leah and William Maier and Ryan, Kaitlyn and Dylan Tunstead.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047 or Brielle EMS 710 Old Bridge Road, Brielle, NJ 08730. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.