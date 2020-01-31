|
|
Frank Joseph Bury
Whiting - Frank Joseph Bury of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on February 19, 1931 in Orange NJ to Lorraine (Longua) and Frank Anthony Bury. Frank attended St. Venantius School in Orange, Our Lady of the Valley High School in West Orange and Seton Hall University in South Orange.
Frank joined the Army in February 1953, during the Korean War. He was stationed in Ft. Belvoir, VA, where he taught at the engineering school until he was discharged in February 1955. Frank worked for various companies including Eastern Airlines before settling at Blue Cross in Newark, where he worked in the Research & Statistics Department until his retirement in 1991.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan Bury; one daughter, Karen Elizabeth Calabrese and her husband, Michael; two sons, David Francis Bury and Stephen Matthew Bury and his wife, Pamela; seven grand children, Joseph Michael, Lauren Emily, Jason Francis, David Francis, Philip Alan, Ethan Matthew and John Marshall.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, Feb. 7th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting. Memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to Autism New Jersey, 500 Horizon Dr., Suite 530, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. Manchestermemorial .net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020