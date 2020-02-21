|
|
Frank Kanko
Lanoka Harbor - Frank Kanko, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spring Oak Assisted Living. Frank was born in Bayonne, NJ, residing in Beachwood, NJ and Lanoka Harbor, NJ. He was an Army Veteran serving during World War II. Frank worked for the Naval Lakehurst Department of Defense, retiring in 1988. He volunteered at the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department as a Fire Police, as well as at Community Medical Center.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Judy in 1993; his sisters Doris (Babe), Mary, Evelyn, and Helen; his brothers Nicky, Georgie and Cowboy. He is survived by his son, David F. and his wife Nicole; his daughter, Lisa L. Durantino; and his granddaughter, Gabriella (Gabby). He is also survived by his brother, Johnny.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:45pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main Street, Barnegat, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Co., 745 Beachwood Blvd., Beachwood, NJ 08722, in Frank's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020