Services
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 698-4281
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:45 PM
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kanko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kanko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kanko Obituary
Frank Kanko

Lanoka Harbor - Frank Kanko, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spring Oak Assisted Living. Frank was born in Bayonne, NJ, residing in Beachwood, NJ and Lanoka Harbor, NJ. He was an Army Veteran serving during World War II. Frank worked for the Naval Lakehurst Department of Defense, retiring in 1988. He volunteered at the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Department as a Fire Police, as well as at Community Medical Center.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Judy in 1993; his sisters Doris (Babe), Mary, Evelyn, and Helen; his brothers Nicky, Georgie and Cowboy. He is survived by his son, David F. and his wife Nicole; his daughter, Lisa L. Durantino; and his granddaughter, Gabriella (Gabby). He is also survived by his brother, Johnny.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:45pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main Street, Barnegat, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Co., 745 Beachwood Blvd., Beachwood, NJ 08722, in Frank's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -