Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Jackson - Frank L. Farrar, 81, of Jackson passed on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the procession to his 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. Interment will follow in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall. For full obituary information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
