Frank L. Scalpati, Jr.
West Long Branch - Frank L. Scalpati, Jr., 84, of West Long Branch, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.
He was born and raised in Asbury Park and graduated from Asbury Park High School. He later lived in Long Branch before moving to West Long Branch 6 years ago.
He was a salesman for Tasty Kake for 35 years before retiring in 1990.
Frank was a communicant of Christ the King Parish at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch and served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958 and then again from 1961 to 1962. Frank was a hardworking man. He loved the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He will be missed but not forgotten.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Rose Scalpati; sister, Anna Nevolo and brothers, Anthony and Peter Scalpati.
Surviving are his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Barbara Scalpati; his children, Cindy and her husband Daniel Scianimanico, RoseAnn Scalpati and Frank Scalpati III; 3 sisters, Mary Cutano, Rose Mary Lucia and Jean Doyle; 3 brothers, Albert, Vito and Louis Scalpati and 2 grandchildren who were the love of his life, Gianna and Nicholas Scianimanico.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3-7 pm Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019