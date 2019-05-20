|
Frank L. Zwolinski
Toms River - Frank L. Zwolinski, 85 of Toms River NJ passed peacefully at home with family on May 18, 2019.
Frank was born in Harrison, NJ. He served in U.S. Navy. He worked at RCA and the US Post Office. He raised his family in North Arlington, NJ and retired to Toms River, NJ in 1998. Frank served four terms as president of the Toms River Polish American Club. Frank is best known for his contagious enthusiasm for living life to the fullest. He was a Polka dancing machine and spread good cheer to all who met him.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife Janice Luckus-Zwolinski, son Frank A. Zwolinski and his wife Linda Miserocchi-Zwolinsk, daughter Linda M. Zwolinski-Manzo and her husband Jack Manzo, his grandchildren Jack Manzo and Cheryl Botelho, Nicholas J. Manzo and Lauren Rassam, Gina M. Manzo-Paolozzi and her husband James Paolozzi and Zachariah F. Zwolinski. He was predeceased by his brother Walter Zwolinski and sisters Sophie Zwolinski-Polanski and Anne Zwolinski-Sosnosky.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's New Jersey at www.alznj.org. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 20, 2019