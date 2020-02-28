Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd.
Middletown, NJ
Middletown - Frank LaSasso, 72, of Middletown, NJ, died on February 27, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Hoboken, NJ and grew up in Union City until moving to Middletown in 1982. Frank served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He started his career as an auto mechanic at Hanson Buick in North Bergen and eventually became the service manager there. Frank then became the Distribution Manager for the KMart Corporation in North Bergen. When he moved to Middletown, Frank worked at Branch Brook in Hazlet eventually working his way up to be a manager there.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Donna (nee Stanton); his two sons, Frank LaSasso, Jr. and Tony LaSasso; his sister, Catherine Spano; and his niece and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Sara Ann (nee Grazioso) LaSasso.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 2 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Frank's name to the at .

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
