Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Resources
Frank Lawson Stovall


1951 - 2020
Frank Lawson Stovall Obituary
Frank Lawson Stovall

Long Branch - Frank Lawson Stovall, 68 of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Frank was born on July 19, 1951 in Halifax, VA to the late Lucy Stovall and Frank White. He graduated from Long Branch High School. Frank worked as a traveling salesman and later worked part-time as a Security Monitor. He was a quiet man yet full of life. Visitation will be Saturday February 22nd from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
