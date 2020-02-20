|
Frank Lawson Stovall
Long Branch - Frank Lawson Stovall, 68 of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Frank was born on July 19, 1951 in Halifax, VA to the late Lucy Stovall and Frank White. He graduated from Long Branch High School. Frank worked as a traveling salesman and later worked part-time as a Security Monitor. He was a quiet man yet full of life. Visitation will be Saturday February 22nd from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020