Frank M. Hughes
Cliffwood Beach - Frank M. Hughes, age 78, of Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on November 29, 1940. A proud Army veteran, he served our country during the Vietnam War, and he was a member of The Vietnam Veterans Association of Hazlet. He married the love of his life, Sharon, and the two raised two wonderful sons together. Frank was a Publisher in NYC and he also did security at IFF upon his retirement. Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Hughes (nee Thompson) of Cliffwood Beach, NJ; his two loving sons, Frank Hughes of Florida and Charles Hughes and his wife Maria of Keansburg, NJ. Frank will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4-6PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey, 07735. A Prayer Service will be offered during visitation hours. In respect of Mr. Hughes' wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Frank may be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org or by mailing donations to Vietnam Veterans of America 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100 Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or donating to The by visiting or mailing a donation to The PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. To leave a message of sympathy, or for directions to the funeral home, please visit, www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019