Frank M. Manzi
Oceanport - Frank M. Manzi, of Oceanport, passed away on August 16th at his home after a long battle, that he fought for many years. Addiction took him from our family as well as his extended family of wonderful young men in recovery that he was trying to help. He was very involved in the 12 step recovery program and was a sponsor to many.
Frank's life was so much more than the disease he battled. He was a son, father, brother and Unkie to his nieces and nephews. Frank loved his family, especially his daughter Anabelle, his little dog Mollie, and all the friends that had the pleasure of knowing him or working with him. His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart. He loved hearing about their accomplishments.
To his recovering family, make him proud! He wanted to help and serve the community that gave him peace this last year, keep fighting and remember Frank fondly.
Frank graduated from Long Branch High School in 2000, where he was the center on the 1999 State Championship football team. Coach George said that the team always circled around Frank and all plays began with him. He was on the wrestling team and the baseball team. He went on to play baseball at Brookdale Community College. He enjoyed golf and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Frank was able to fix anything, from cars to air conditioning. He was a parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church.
He was predeceased by his father Frank R. Manzi in 2004.
Surviving Frank is his daughter, Anabelle; his mother Denise Daum Manzi; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Manzi Muscillo and her husband Vincent and Caroline Manzi Rehm and her husband Matthew; his nieces and nephews Alexandra , VJ and Francesca Muscillo and Thomas, Emily and Madeline Rehm; his aunt and uncle, Irene and Larry Daum and his two cousins, Kristina and Lara Daum.
Visitation Thursday August 20th 4 to 8pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday August 21st, 10:30 am, St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch. Private interment services Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Frank's name to Bridges of Hope, 1326 Antioch Church Road, Homerville, Georgia 31634, http://bridgesofhope.org/donate-online-bridges-of-hope-ga/
. Respecting family concerns for health, there will be a limited number of guests in the funeral home at one time, as well as at the church. Masks must be worn. To share a favorite memory of Frank or send messages of condolence to his family, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
