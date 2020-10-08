Frank Marranca
Manchester - Frank Marranca, age 74, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Manchester surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Elizabeth, Frank lived in Clark and Shark River Hills for many years before moving to Manchester six and a half years ago.
Mr. Marranca proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He retired as Captain of Detectives from the Union County Prosecutors Office after 30 years.
Frank was a member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh in Belmar and the Jersey Shore Marines #1319. He loved going to the Diner, drinking his coffee and talking to everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 32 years, Margie Marranca; his loving children, Erin Marranca-Malone and her husband, George, Warren Marranca and his wife, AnnMarie, Justin Marranca, Lisa Brede-Lynch and her husband, Michael, Robert Brede and his wife, Heather and Daniel Brede and his wife, Roxana; his eight cherished grandchildren, Donovan, Vaughn, Gavin, Alexis, J.D., Charlotte, Kayla and Patrick.
Viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13th at 9:00 a.m. The interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Network in honor of Frank's sister-in-law, Mary Cooney at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or The Tunnels to Towers Foundation,2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.
**Due to Covid 19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
