Frank P. Fragasso
Allenhurst - Frank P. Fragasso age 63 passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Allenhurst for the last 11 years. He graduated from Raritan High School in Holmdel. Frank worked for Vonage as a computer technician for 12 years before retiring in 2016. He loved music and playing the drums.
He is predeceased by his parents; Mary Distasio and Thomas Fragasso Sr. And one brother, Thomas Fragasso Jr. He is survived by his wife Constance Verity and one sister, Luciann Dayback.
A Memorial gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate Franks life. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
For codolences plese visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020