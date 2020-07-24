1/1
Frank P. Russo-Alesi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank P. Russo-Alesi

Spring Lake Heights - Frank P. Russo-Alesi, 73, of Spring Lake Heights died at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a vigilant fight against cancer.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and at one year of age, the family moved to South Orange, NJ. Frank was a graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows, Seton Hall Prep and Marist College of Poughkeepsie, NY. He loved golf and was a member of the golf team in both prep school and college and continued to enjoy in later years as a member of Spring Lake Gold Club.

Frank's early career was a teacher of the handicapped. He later worked for many years for Bristol-Myers Squibb; retiring as Director of Labor Relations. He completed his working years with Leon Avakian Engineering.

As a long-time resident of Spring Lake Heights, Frank served on the Borough Council, Planning Board, and the Board of Adjustment.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank M. Russo-Alesi. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette Russo-Alesi, sister, Lynn Ward, his wife, Helen Reager Russo-Alesi and sons, Frank T. and John R. Russo-Alesi. He is also lovingly remembered by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please go directly to the Church on Monday as there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Interment will be in the Russo-Alesi plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made in memory of Frank to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved