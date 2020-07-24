Frank P. Russo-Alesi
Spring Lake Heights - Frank P. Russo-Alesi, 73, of Spring Lake Heights died at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a vigilant fight against cancer.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and at one year of age, the family moved to South Orange, NJ. Frank was a graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows, Seton Hall Prep and Marist College of Poughkeepsie, NY. He loved golf and was a member of the golf team in both prep school and college and continued to enjoy in later years as a member of Spring Lake Gold Club.
Frank's early career was a teacher of the handicapped. He later worked for many years for Bristol-Myers Squibb; retiring as Director of Labor Relations. He completed his working years with Leon Avakian Engineering.
As a long-time resident of Spring Lake Heights, Frank served on the Borough Council, Planning Board, and the Board of Adjustment.
He was predeceased by his father, Frank M. Russo-Alesi. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette Russo-Alesi, sister, Lynn Ward, his wife, Helen Reager Russo-Alesi and sons, Frank T. and John R. Russo-Alesi. He is also lovingly remembered by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please go directly to the Church on Monday as there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Interment will be in the Russo-Alesi plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made in memory of Frank to a charity of your choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com