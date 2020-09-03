Frank Paul Soldo Jr.



Lincroft - Frank Paul Soldo Jr., (91), of Lincroft, NJ, passed away September 2, 2020. He was born July 6, 1929 to parents Frank P Soldo and Nicoletta D'Amato in Jersey City, NJ. Frank graduated from Red Bank High School, Red Bank, NJ in 1946 and performed 4 years of military service with the US Air force. He married Gloria Codispoti in 1955 and recently celebrated their 65th year of marriage.



Frank is survived by Gloria and his son Paul along with his three grandsons, Tyler, Davis, Logan and daughter in law Danielle. He was predeceased by his first son Frank P Soldo III; brothers, Sam, John, Dominick, Ralph and sisters, Mildred Fogacci, Rose Lettieri, Ethel Porcelli and Mary Crosson. Also leaves numerous nephews and nieces.



Frank worked the majority of his career as a Project Manager for the Satellite Division at Ft. Monmouth and retired from Northrop Grumman. He was active at St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel, providing parishioners donuts and warm coffee once a month. Frank enjoyed his days at home tending to his house and yard and his time with his grandchildren. Frank was a positive influence to all who loved him. His unselfish nature and pure happiness for life was infectious to anyone he met and he will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4th from 4-7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ (Masks are required by all who attend). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5th at 10:30 at St. Catharine's Church, 108 Middletown Rd, in Holmdel. Church guidelines allow for 50 people to attend the Mass, masks must be worn at all times, except for receiving communion, and there shall be no congregating in the gathering space. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Catharine's Church.









