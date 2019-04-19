|
Frank R. Fioretti
Winter Park, FL - Frank R. Fioretti, 90 passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Orange, NJ on April 20, 1928. In 1967 he moved to Island Heights with his family and retired from the Teamsters Union and moved to Florida in 1998.
He is pre-deceased by his loving wife RoseAnn Fioretti and his son Joseph Fioretti. He is survived by Frank Fioretti Jr. of Old Bridge , MaryRose Brandis of Toms River, Susan Cowdrick (Pete) of Island Heights and Elizabeth Fioretti of Apopka, Fl. He has 10 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and numerus nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge for over 30 years. His first love was his family and also enjoyed square dancing, crabbing, playing cards and painting.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 3, 2019 at 6 pm at the Moose Lodge 1801 Bay Blvd. Seaside Heights, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019