Frank S. Gutleber
Lincroft - Frank S. Gutleber, 91, of Lincroft, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Stephen and Elizabeth Gutleber. After high school, Frank served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He received his Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree cum laude from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Frank worked at ITT from 1952 to 1968. He continued his career as an Electronic Engineer at Fort Monmouth retiring after 40 years. In 1989, he was awarded Inventor of the Year by the NJ Inventors Hall of Fame for the development of multiplexer noise codes and adaptable multiple interference tracking and canceling antennas. Frank was very proud of his 113 patents in communications. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu (Electrical Engineering Honorary Society) and received the Secretary of the Army's Research and Study Fellowship award. Frank enjoyed traveling, the beach, boating and was an avid NY Giants fan.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Gutleber and his siblings, Theresa Moshier, Elizabeth Dermond, George and Stephen Gutleber. Surviving are his loving children, Maryann and her husband Wayne Schnoor, Marc, Lloyd and his wife Diane and Paul and his wife Joanne, his cherished grandchildren, Luke, Erik, Josh, Betsy, Matthew, Shawn, Shelby, Hans, Brendan, Jillian and Ryan and his great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10-12 noon with a service beginning at 11:45 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Frank's memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, https://www.chop.edu/
. Please visit Frank's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
