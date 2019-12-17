|
Frank Soleo
Middletown - Frank Patrick Soleo, 95, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Mon, Dec 16, 2019. Frank was born on Feb 19, 1924 in Cliffside, NJ, where he grew up. He was a graduate of Memorial High School and was offered a full scholarship to play football at Rutgers University toward the end of his high school career. Frank declined the scholarship offer from Rutgers to enlist himself in the Navy to defend our country during World War II. While fighting in the war, Frank served his time on the U.S.S. New Jersey as a 20-millimeter Gunner in the Pacific in various battle campaigns. When Frank returned home from the war, he became a business owner and opened a bar on 1st Avenue and 71st Street in New York City. A few years later, on Nov 17, 1955, Frank and his wife, Theresa, were married and began their life together in Florida, before returning to NJ. In the 1960's, together they began another business venture and opened "The Party Bar" in Keansburg, New Jersey, which they operated for several years also while maintaining his established career with the Horse Racing Association in New Jersey and Florida. Frank retired as Head of Valet Services after over 60 years of dedicated service to the Horse Racing Association.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Rose (Colonica) Soleo, his beloved wife, Theresa Soleo, and his dear brothers, Vincent and Edward Soleo. Frank is survived by his loving children, Maureen Norton of Keansburg, New Jersey, James Soleo and his wife, Donna, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Lori Soleo of Middletown, New Jersey, his cherished grandchildren, Toniann Soleo, Chad Soleo, James Soleo Jr., Martin Norton, Jenna Kirsch, Katie Soderberg, and Michael Soleo, and his adored great grandchildren, Francis, Aaron, Francesca, A.J., Emilia, Genevieve, Dominic Soleo and Jackson Kirsch. Frank was a very kind, caring and generous person to his beloved family and friends. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thurs, Dec 19 from 5 to 9 PM and Fri morning, Dec 20, 2019, 9:45 to 10:30 AM, at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Fri, Dec 20, at 11 AM, at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Holmdel, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donation in loving memory of Frank to First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville, 172 Main Street, Sayreville, NJ 08872, would be greatly appreciated. Frank's caretaker, Alex, is an active member of the church and he has always treated Frank with the utmost love and care. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019