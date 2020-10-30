Frank Szymczyk
Jackson Twp. - FRANK SZYMCZYK, 88, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood Twp., NJ. He was born in Bayonne, NJ, and resided there until relocating to Jackson Twp., 57 years ago.
Frank was a United States Army Veteran, serving as an Engineer during the Korean War and earning the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed as a Draftsman with AT&T, Newark, NJ, for 35 years, retiring in 1982.
Frank was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., NJ
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Szymczyk of Jackson Twp.; his sons, Kenneth Szymczyk of Bayville, NJ, and Jim Szymczyk of Jackson Twp.; his daughters, Chris Szymczyk and her spouse, Cynthia Los of Ewing, NJ, and Diane Barbara and her husband, Mark of Belmar, NJ; his grandsons, Michael Smolens and his wife, Mary Francis of Barnegat, NJ, Anthony Barbara, and Nicholas Barbara of Belmar, NJ; his granddaughters, Ashley Szymczyk and April Szymczyk of Jackson Twp.; and by his 2 great grandchildren, Lila and Ella Smolens of Barnegat, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Please gather at 9:45 AM at the church. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp. For direction, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com