Frank T. Ruggiero
1936 - 2020
Frank T. Ruggiero

Brick Twp. - Frank Thomas Ruggiero was born on March 13, 1936 and passed away on August 21, 2020 at Meridian Nursing & Rehab.,Brick, He was formerly of Linden and Fanwood before retiring to Brick.

He is survived by his devoted children Marianne Ruggiero, Thomas Ruggiero, and Sharon Good.

Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall on Wednesday from 4-7pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00am at the Church of the Visitation,730 Lynnwood Ave, Brick Twp.

The Mass at Church of the Visitation will be live streamed through YouTube at Visitation Roman Catholic Church (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmaxRj6YIJs261kJ8sRjY2Q )

In keeping with current state mandates regarding Covid-19, face covering must be worn by all visitors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NJ Veterans Administration.

To see the complete obituary or to offer condolences to the Ruggiero family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Visitation
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
