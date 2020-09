Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Testa, Jr.



Whiting - Frank Testa, Jr., 89, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Frank worked for the Carteret, NJ Post Office for many years before retiring. Born and raised in Newark, he resided in Hazlet and Edison before moving to Whiting 9 years ago. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army. Frank is survived by his sister Caroline Venosa of Manchester Twp., and many nieces and nephews. Interment 11 am Monday, September 28, 2020, at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store