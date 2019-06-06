Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Wall Township - Frank Tony "Bear" Evans, 71, of Wall Twp. passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Bear was born in Livorno, Italy and was raised in Long Branch. After graduating from Long Branch High School he entered the United States Navy, where he served from 1966 to 1970. Bear retired in 2008 after 43 years as a foreman with New Jersey American Water in Shrewsbury. He was an avid freshwater fisherman and loved to work in his garden where he raised all kinds of vegetables.

Bear is predeceased by his parents, Syrus and Antoinette Evans. He is survived by his wife and partner of 35 years, Robin Trask.

Bear's visitation will be held 1-4 PM on Saturday, June 8 with a funeral service and military honors at 2:30 PM at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bear's memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724. To leave an online condolence, please visit Bear's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
