Frank V. Dockery
Brick
Frank V. Dockery, 78, of Brick, NJ, died peacefully at home on July 1, 2019. He was born in Montclair, NJ and began summering in Brick as a teen. He joined Metedeconk River Yacht Club in 1958 where he became an avid sailor. He served as Commodore, member of the Board of Trustees and was the trusted club photographer for over forty years.
Frank excelled as a runner, completing several marathons and was an officer and member of Ocean Running Club. He was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Church and served as an usher for twenty-five years at the 9:15 mass. Frank was an Honorary Life Member of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered at Saint Dominic School.
Frank proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War where he was exposed to Agent Orange. He was a member of VFW Post 2867 and was a member of the Brick planning board from 2004 and 2008.
Frank worked at Xerox Corporation for 33 years, followed by several years at the Ocean County Board of Elections.
He is survived by Fran his loving wife of 48 years, his daughters Maureen and her husband Dave Felser, Colleen and her husband Keith Kennedy. He will be missed by his four grandchildren Caroline, Bridget, Maeve, and Patrick.
Frank was predeceased by his parents Clara and Frank Dockery, his two sisters, Clare and Frances, and is survived by his sister Mary Jane and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Friday, July 5th from 4-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House at covenanthouse.org. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019