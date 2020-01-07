|
|
Frank Virgilio
Neptune - Frank Virgilio, 91, of Brick, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Neptune and lived in Neptune City before moving to Manchester, NJ in 2015. Frank was employed by the American Water Company, retiring as a Distribution Supervisor after 45 years. He also served as a Corporal in the US Army as a heavy weapons instructor. Frank was predeceased by his wife June D. Virgilio, sisters Jean and Clementine and his brothers Michael, Arnold and Joseph. Surviving are his son Frank J. Virgilio, Jr. and his wife Michele, his daughters Patricia Moore and June Dilger and her husband Thomas, his grandchildren Scott, Jeffrey, Tricia, Brittany, Amanda, Teresa and Julie as well as 6 great grandchildren. The funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020