DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Frank W. Shattuck

Frank W. Shattuck Obituary
Frank W. Shattuck

Frank W. Shattuck, 67, of Lakehurst passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home.

Born in Japan, he came to the United States as a young child, settling in Lakehurst. He resided in Virginia Beach and Florida before moving back to Lakehurst.

Frank was an inventory analyst for BEC Inventory Services, Lakehurst. Frank was also a draftsman, working for various Architects and Surveyors. Frank enjoyed sports and martial arts.

Frank was predeceased by his parents Edward & Frances Shattuck and his sister June Burns. Frank is survived by his companion, Charlotte Shepherd of Lakehurst, his brother Edward of Toms River, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and friends.

Cremation private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
