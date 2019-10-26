|
Frank W. Shattuck
Frank W. Shattuck, 67, of Lakehurst passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home.
Born in Japan, he came to the United States as a young child, settling in Lakehurst. He resided in Virginia Beach and Florida before moving back to Lakehurst.
Frank was an inventory analyst for BEC Inventory Services, Lakehurst. Frank was also a draftsman, working for various Architects and Surveyors. Frank enjoyed sports and martial arts.
Frank was predeceased by his parents Edward & Frances Shattuck and his sister June Burns. Frank is survived by his companion, Charlotte Shepherd of Lakehurst, his brother Edward of Toms River, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and friends.
Cremation private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019