Frank William Federico
Toms River, NJ - Frank William Federico, age 83, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. Frank was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY on November 5, 1935 to the late Joseph and Adelina Federico. He later moved to Holmdel, NJ for 32 years and finally settled in Toms River for the past 21 years. Frank served in the US Army during peacetime. He worked for Bell Labs in Holmdel for 38 years as an Electrical Engineer, he also worked for the Lakewood Blue Claws as the Scoreboard Operator and the famous 7th inning stretch soloist. Mr. Federico also served as an umpire and referee for football, baseball and basketball for the IAABO and Shore Umpire's Association for many years. He was a member of the Lake Ridge Men's Club and an avid fisherman and boater. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Federico is predeceased by his sister Vita Federico.
Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Josephine, children, Guy Federico and his wife Kristin, Paul Federico and his wife Karen and Adele Cahall and her husband Rush and grandchildren, Kimberly, Daniel, Lia, Chelsea and Matthew.
Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1030AM at St. Luke's RC Church in Toms River, NJ. Interment will take place at the Holmdel Cemetery in Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Frank's memory to the or the National .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019