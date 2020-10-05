Frank William Gordon Jr.
Brick - Frank William Gordon, Jr., 59, of Brick, New Jersey, formerly of South Amboy/Old Bridge, New Jersey, died suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was a communicant of St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church in Brick, NJ. Born in Glen Ridge, NJ, he lived in South Amboy/Old Bridge and graduated from Cedar Ridge High School in Matawan, NJ. He attended West Virginia University and Middlesex County College. He was most recently employed at Stop & Shop. Frank was a "gentle giant" who enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, the holidays, eating, and music.
He is survived by his sister Nancy Gerber and brother-in-law Richard Gerber of Toms River, NJ, sister, Kathy Gordon of Wall, nieces Dana Gerber and Kyra Gordon, nephew Matthew Gerber and his wife, Taina Torres, his cousins and other family members.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall Township on Saturday, October 10th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm with a service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Donations may be made in Frank's memory to American Heart Association
. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.