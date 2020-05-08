Frank Zeh Bennett
Frank Zeh Bennett Jr.

West Keansburg - Frank Zeh Bennett, Jr, 74, of West Keansburg was Promoted to Glory on May 3. He is survived by his wife, Diane (McManus) Bennett, two daughters, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. For further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
