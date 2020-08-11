1/1
Franklin Delano Gaskin Jr.
Franklin Delano Gaskin, Jr.

Franklin Delano Gaskin, Jr., 53, passed away in his home in Brooklyn, NY on July 20, 2020.

Franklin also known to his friends and family as "Goose" and the "Running Man" was born in Long Branch, NJ to Franklin, Sr., and Dorothy Gaskin. Franklin, Jr. was a graduate of Long Branch High School, class of 1985. After graduating High School Franklin joined the United States Air Force and was trained as a POL fuels truck driver; it was an accomplishment to which he was very proud. After honorably serving in the Air Force, Franklin lived a vagabond lifestyle; he lived in Maryland, Washington, DC, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Manhattan. Franklin finally settled in Brooklyn, NY and lived there comfortably until his passing.

Franklin loved to laugh, read, journal, tell jokes, and make up riddles. He was also an avid music lover with a great affinity for soft rock music.

Franklin Jr. leaves behind to mourn his loss, two sisters Debra Dickson and Felicia Gaskin, three brothers, Kyle Gaskin, Spencer Gaskin, and Marlow Dotts, a son Franklin Gaskin, III and his mother Madeline, three grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and a very special friend Delores.

In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Franklin, please make donations to Lantern Community Services, a New York-based, nonprofit organization that significantly added stability to Franklin's life over the past several years.

For the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
