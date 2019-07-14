Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Franklin Partusch
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
Ocean Ave
Long Branch, NJ
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetary
Wrightstown, NJ
More Obituaries for Franklin Partusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Delano Partusch


1933 - 2019
Franklin Delano Partusch

Oakhurst - Franklin "Frank" D Partusch age 85 of Oakhurst passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Ocean Twp, NJ and lived in Ocean most of his life. He lived briefly in Lipan, Texas. Frank was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. After retiring Frank worked alongside his son at GPF Improvement until recently. He was an active member of the Jersey Shore Leathernecks and the Oakhurst VFW Post 2226.

Frank had a love for his family that was immeasurable. He lived for taking care of all of his loved ones.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Helen Partusch, his son, Richard Partusch, his granddaughter, Alicia Partusch and his 10 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Janice Taylor Partusch, his 5 loving children and a daughter-in-law; Thomas (Karen) of Lipan TX, Debbi Partusch Mansfield of Ocean Twp, Glen (Fran) of Sea Bright, Wendy Pocono Summit PA, Cindy Partusch Carretta (John) Eatontown, and daughter-in-law Eileen (Rich). His 7 Grandchildren Tara Mansfield Manning (Brian) of Ocean Twp, Cortney Tallarico of PA, Eric Calder of PA, Heather Partusch of TX, Samantha Carretta of PA, Dawn Barry Pechinsky (Kurt) of Ocean Twp, Tim Barry (Michele) of Neptune City. His 11 great-grandchildren, Dyllan and Jake Manning, Kaylie and Bobby Allman, Wyatt Calder, Mikayla and Ryan Pechinsky, Liam and Brody Barry, and Daniela and Ali Martinez. A sister Katie Ribera of Manchester NJ.

Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Well Poppy you can finally say you read your name in the Obits. We love and will miss you greatly.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory for Alicia Yvonne Partusch to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Oakhurst VFW Post 2226.

Visitation 4-8pm Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park . Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am Wednesday at St. Michaels Church Ocean Ave Long Branch NJ. 11:30 Internment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetary in Wrightstown NJ. Repass at 2pm at the Oakhurst VFW Norwood Ave Oakhurst NJ.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
