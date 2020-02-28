|
|
Franklin O. Williamson, Jr.
Middletown - Franklin O. Williamson, Jr., 83, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Franklin and Ann (nee Ryan) Williamson. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita. They recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Together, they raised their family in Elizabeth. They also lived in Holmdel for 22 years before moving to Middletown 4 years ago. He was a Professional Engineer for 40 years rising to Executive Vice President at Killam Associates - Consulting Engineers (currently Mott MacDonald). He served as Township Engineer for several towns across Monmouth County.
He graduated from St. Mary's High School, Elizabeth, NJ. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Newark College of Engineering (currently NJIT) in 1959 followed by a Master's Degree at a later date. His Catholic faith was very important to him, and he was active in his church and community. For over 25 years, he was a parishioner and lector at Immaculate Conception Church and also enjoyed being a Boy Scout Webelos leader. He was a diehard Giants fan and expert tailgate host. Most of all he was a devoted family man and especially enjoyed time with his kids, grandchildren and extended family. Whether at their backyard pool, at the bungalow in Belmar, or at the beach in the Outer Banks, he was happiest when with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Rita (nee Dowd); daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie and Jim Uehlinger, Gail and Richard Klawunn, Joyce and Christopher Ferejohn; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Williamson and Marcia Monroe, Christopher and Patricia Williamson; grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, and Mark Uehlinger, Daniel and Matthew Klawunn, Michael and James Williamson, Jake and Tara Ferejohn, Christopher, Colin, Ian and Kylie Williamson; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Theodore Britske. Also surviving are his loving extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and pet companion, Ginger.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 12 Noon on Monday at Mary Mother of God Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Frank's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020