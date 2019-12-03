|
Franklin R. Koehler
Berkeley Twp. - Franklin R. Koehler passed away peacefully in Randolph, NJ, on December 1, at 99 years of age. He is mourned by his family and friends. Frank was pre-deceased by his first wife, Madeline, his second wife, Maefred, his granddaughter Virginia Hauptly, his stepson Wayne Melnik and his brother, Frederick Koehler. Frank was a 37-year resident of Maywood, NJ, and he retired to Holiday City West in Toms River, NJ, in 1986. In retirement, Frank was active in the Silver-Holiday Post #10185 and in the American Ex-Prisoners of War.
Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY, on July 19, 1920 and attended Bushwick High School. He began his lifelong employment with The Otto Gerdau Company, an import-export firm, in 1939. In 1942, he married Madeline Huggard and in 1943 he joined the Army, serving overseas in the 106th Division, The Golden Lions. During his military service, Frank was captured in the Battle of Bulge and spent several months as a prisoner of war. After the war, Frank continued at the Otto Gerdau Company. Frank and Madeline moved their family to Maywood in 1949, where Frank participated in the Parkway Players, was appointed to the Maywood Recreation Commission (later was President of the Commission), and was active in the Maywood Athletic Club (President in 1950 and Secretary for 17 years). In 1981, Frank was honored by the Maywood Athletic Club as Man of the Year.
Retiring to Holiday City in 1986, Frank enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer. He was Senior Vice-Commander and Commander of the Silver-Holiday Post, among other capacities, and was honored as an All-State Post Commander. Madeline passed away in 1993, and Frank married Maefred Melnik Cannon in 2001. Frank joined the Ocean County Chapter of the American Ex-Prisoners of War in 2000, and he was Chapter Commander for several years. He also was elected National Director for the North East Region and served in that post for several years.
Frank is survived by his children, Kathleen Koehler, Jinny Koehler, Larainne Koehler(husband Vincent Grieco) and Kenneth Koehler (wife Cheryl); grandchildren Michael Hauptly-Pierce(wife Charlene), Christopher Grieco and Stephen Koehler(wife Lauren); and great-grandson Matthew Koehler. Also stepdaughters LuAnn Anacker- Novak (husband Paul) and Nancy Loux (husband Wayne) and stepdaughter-in-law DeeDee Melnik; step grandchildren Juliet Melnik, Mark Anacker (wife Suzy), Gregg Anacker (wife Laura), Scott Anacker ( wife Lorraine), Wayne Loux (wife Jessica) and Kristin Nestlerode ( husband Zane); and several step great-grandchildren Addison, Avery, Emily, Braydon, Sawyer, Brylee and Colton.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm and Friday, December 6, 2019 10:00am - 12:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Ex-Prisoners of War, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007-3455.
