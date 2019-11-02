Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Oakhurst - Fred Balsamo passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019. He was born in Long Branch, raised in Red Bank and graduated Red Bank High School in 1971. Fred was an active member of Calvery Chapel, Old Bridge, where he built a strong relationship with many people there.

Fred was preceded by his mother Julia Balsamo and sister Shirley Renaud. He leaves behind his brother Richard Cero, of Deal; sisters Geraldine Roache, of Hackettstown; and Lynda DeSarno, of El Paso, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephew. He leaves behind extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8 at 11 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
