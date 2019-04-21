|
Fred Buehner
Brick - Fred Buehner, age 82 of Brick, passed away on April 11, 2019. Born in Irvington, he grew up in Newark and Kenilworth before moving to Brick with his family over 50 years ago. After High School he enlisted in the Army, serving 2 years in Korea. Upon returning, he went to Montclair State College where he received his Bachelor's Degree, was an outstanding basketball player, and met and married Carol (Kelly).
Fred worked as a Business teacher at Brick Township High School for many years until his retirement. Among his happiest memories are of his cherished times with his family (always #1 in his heart), bowling with the "Cream Puffs", the firehouse dances, Atlantic City gambling and buffets, his New York Giants and Penn State football teams, traveling (especially to California to see Christine), mowing the lawn and gardening, spending winters in Bradenton, Florida and summers at the Jersey Shore and boardwalk. His very special passion was golf, playing with his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol, his cherished children; son Craig and his wife Kim, daughter Christine and her fiancé Fred, granddaughter Amanda and grandson Eric, sister Carolyn Storz, sister in law Ruby and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. The family will always hold dear the many laughs he shared and his unconditional love.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Rose (Woesner) and Alfred Buehner, his brother John, brother in law Norman Storz and his beloved dog, Jasmine.
A memorial service will be held on May 13 at the River Rock restaurant in Brick between 5:00pm - 8:00pm, to celebrate Fred's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family especially wants to thank the staff at Shorrock Gardens Care Center and Holistic Hospice for the care given to Fred, and the many friends and family for their love and support. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019