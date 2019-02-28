|
Fred Chalnick
Jackson - Fred Chalnick, 86 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Freehold for 17 years before moving to Jackson 18 years ago. He was one of the long time founding owners of Fred and Murry's Kosher Delicatessen in Freehold. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Minnie Chalnick and sister Donna Lupowitz. Surviving family members include his two sons, Dr. David Chalnick and his wife Kim of Marlboro, Dr. Adam Chalnick of Brooklyn, NY, his brother Murry Chalnick, his sister Eileen Palmieri and his three grandchildren Max, Rachel and Anna Chalnick. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1st at 11 am at the Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapel in Manalapan with interment to follow at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Marlboro. Donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019