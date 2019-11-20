|
Fred Freda
Neptune City - Ferdinando (Fred) Freda, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Born on January 27, 1925, the third child of seven, Fred was a lifelong resident of Neptune City. He married the love of his life, Theresa Russo, on September 5, 1948 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park, NJ, where he remained a parishioner all of his life. Fred worked as a builder for his father, Alfonso Freda & Sons, established in 1923. Eventually he became a partner along with his brother Joseph and the name changed to Freda Builders Inc. When Fred retired in 1990, he left the business to his third son, John, who continues to build alongside his own son, Anthony, keeping Freda Builders active for 96 Years. Fred proudly served his country in the US Army for 4 years. He was the 43rd Division Co. B 169 Infantry, and raised to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 346 and was honored in April of 2019 as the Hometown Hero by the American Legion. Fred also served as Neptune City Building Inspector for 30+ years. Fred enjoyed bowling. He bowled for many years on the team that Freda Builders sponsored and continues to sponsor today. Some of Fred's other hobbies were working in the yard, playing bocci, and being surrounded by his family and friends. All spring, summer and fall holidays were hosted by Fred and Theresa with as many as 80-100 people enjoying the pool, Italian food, bocci and homemade wine at each event. He also enjoyed playing cards, puzzles and decorating for Christmas. Fred's parents, Elizabeth and Alfonso Freda, and two brother, Jack and Joseph, predeceased him. In 2017, one son, Alfonso, predeceased him. Fred is survived by his wife of 71 years, Theresa; a daughter Elizabeth Wilson and her spouse Glenn Sr. of Belvidere, NJ; son Fred Sr., his spouse Barbara of Bordentown, NJ and son John, his spouse Patricia of Wall Township, NJ. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Penny Freda, of Toms River, NJ. Seven grandsons and 4 granddaughters and 7 grandsons, plus 4 great-granddaughters and 3 great grandsons and many nieces and nephews as well as 3 sisters: Antonetta Prati of Neptune City, Elizabeth Gesualdo, her spouse Anthony of Neptune; Katherine Amoroso, her spouse Serafino of Neptune City, and one brother Alfonso Jr., his wife Marie of Wall Township. Visiting hours will be 4-8pm on Friday November 22, 2019 at Ely Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church on Asbury Ave, Asbury, NJ at 9:30am on Saturday November 23, 2019. Interment will be at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall, NJ immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 20, 2019