Fred H. Salter, Jr.
Long Branch - Fred H. Salter, Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Long Branch died on Sunday Sept. 20th. at the Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown.
He graduated Long Branch High School in 1965, where he lettered in Football and Wrestling. He was a regional champion wrestler. Fred proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam as a Helicopter Gunner. He was honorably discharged after obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
Fred went to work for the IBEW Local 400 as an Electrician. Following his retirement from the Union, Fred became an electrical designer for wireless cell towers. He retired from KMB Design Group in November 2019. He was the Owner of FHS Stables, which bred and raced thoroughbred racehorses. He raced his horses at Monmouth Park and Philadelphia Park. Fred was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Long Branch, the Long Branch Elks, BPOE #742 and an Exempt member of the Neptune Hose Company, Long Branch Fire Department. Fred was a member of the Monmouth Ski Club as well as the NJ Breeder's Association.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Kathy Speck Salter in 2004; his parents, Roberta Moody Salter in 2015 and Fred H. Salter, Sr. in 1993; his brother, Wayne B. Salter in 2017 and his father-in-law, John Speck in 2011.
Surviving is his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia Salter Speck and her husband Daniel; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Speck; his sister-in-law, Carol Speck Gough and her husband Tom; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Speck, Carrie and Carl Griffin, Sr., Jamie and Doug Dietz, Kelly Speck, Chad and Stefanie Salter, Tracey and Fred Cistaro, Jenna and Raymond Penzimer and Lori and Vincent St. John; great nieces and nephews; Jake and Aidan Walker, Carl Griffin, Jr., Hailey and Chris Cervantez, Connor and Kyle Dietz, Cassaundra and Alexandra Salter, Dominic and Luke Cistaro and Tessa St. John.
Visitation Thursday, Sept. 24th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service, Friday, Sept. 25th, 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory of Fred or send a message of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
.
All Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Face masks are required.