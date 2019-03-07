|
Fred James Ponti
Brick - Fred James Ponti (June 8, 1951- January 12, 2019) passed at home in Brick, NJ, surrounded by family on Saturday at the age of 67. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Freddy "Fredo" was a long- time resident of Secaucus, NJ. He married Toni Lee (Folio) Ponti in 1979 and is survived by his wife and two daughters, Krista Lee and Dana Lee. Dedicating 37 years to the Secaucus BOE, Fred taught Social Studies and later became Principal of Secaucus Middle School and Huber Street Elementary School. Retiring in 2011, he rekindled his passion for music and cars. He could be found drumming throughout the Jersey Shore with the band Let's Be Frank, or behind the counter at My Family Auto. Son of Fred and Viola Ponti (both deceased); brother of Pamela (Ponti) Ulrich (deceased) and Thomas Ulrich; uncle of Georgio and Carlo Maiorano; son-in-law of Anthony "Coach" Folio (deceased) and Flora Folio; brother-in-law of Michael Folio (deceased) and Cheryl Levin Folio; uncle of Laura and Ben Horton, Brielle and Tara Folio. He leaves behind many beloved friends and relatives. Mack Memorial Home handled the services in January. Donations can be made in Fred's name to the Guma Foundation at gumafoundationinc.org.
