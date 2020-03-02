|
Fred Lewis Paul Ivans
Toms River - Fred Lewis Paul Ivans, 71, of Toms River, NJ died suddenly on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Ocean Medical in Brick, NJ. He was born in Newark and lived in Toms River, NJ. Fred was a Navy Veteran and worked as a plumber. He loved hunting, playing bingo and darts, and spending all of his time with family and friends. Fred is predeceased by his parents, Fred & Dolores Ivans, and his son, Robert Boyd.
Surviving are his children Sean and Christine Boyd of Toms River, NJ; Brian and Kelly Boyd of Washington, NJ; Shana and Chris Brule of S. Berwick, Maine; Brittany Ivans of Toms River, NJ; Kaitlynn and Phil Casamenti of Chesterfield, NJ; Courtney and Louis Cilento of Toms River; He also leaves 5 grandchildren Rylee, Brennan, Sean, Brody & Addison; His siblings Linda Ivans and Al Jaquez; Dolores and Robert Waskis. He also leaves behind a loving niece and nephew Dawn and Scott Waskis.
As per his wishes there will be no memorial service. The family wishes that you just remember Fred as the amazing plumber, hunter, father, and friend that he truly was.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020