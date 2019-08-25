Services
Fred Martin Begelman

Fred Martin Begelman Obituary
Fred Martin Begelman

- - Fred Martin Begelman, passed in peace on August 16, 2019 at the age of 75 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Adele Begelman; his daughters, Dara Endrick (Jake) and Jodie Ball (Jamie); his stepchildren, Stuart Perlmutter (Amy), Jennifer Perlmutter-Russo (John), Julie Heise (Fred); and his grandchildren, Jordyn, Jessica, Jay, Aiden, Debra, Jeremy, Jake, and Adam.

Fred received his Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College and his Masters in Public Administration from New York University. He was a Certified Municipal Finance Officer for the State of New Jersey and taught finance courses at Rutgers University. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed fishing, playing tennis and painting.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
