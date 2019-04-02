Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Polonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Polonio

Obituary Condolences

Freda Polonio Obituary
Freda Polonio

Neptune - Freda Polonio, 79, of Neptune passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on Long Beach Island and moved to Neptune after getting married. She worked as a hairdresser for some time and had several other jobs but made being a mom and wife her career. She passed her love of the beach and sarcasm to her daughters and son. She was pre-deceased by her parents Samuel and Kate Cotov, brothers Anton and Nick Cotov, her husband John Polonio, her daughter Suzanne Polonio and son John Polonio. She is survived by her daughter Christina and her husband Peter Pojero and their children Alyssa and Krista of Neptune, Sonya Polonio of Neptune, Natalie and her husband Tony Maggio and their children Pasquale, Adria, Serena, and Augustus. We will celebrate her life with a mass on April 13th at 11:30AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now