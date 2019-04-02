Freda Polonio



Neptune - Freda Polonio, 79, of Neptune passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on Long Beach Island and moved to Neptune after getting married. She worked as a hairdresser for some time and had several other jobs but made being a mom and wife her career. She passed her love of the beach and sarcasm to her daughters and son. She was pre-deceased by her parents Samuel and Kate Cotov, brothers Anton and Nick Cotov, her husband John Polonio, her daughter Suzanne Polonio and son John Polonio. She is survived by her daughter Christina and her husband Peter Pojero and their children Alyssa and Krista of Neptune, Sonya Polonio of Neptune, Natalie and her husband Tony Maggio and their children Pasquale, Adria, Serena, and Augustus. We will celebrate her life with a mass on April 13th at 11:30AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park.