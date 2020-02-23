|
Freda Sontag
Manchester - Freda Sontag, devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
She was born to Rebecca and Ben Yoskowitz on October 30, 1929 in the lower east side section of New York City.
A 1946 graduate of Washington Irving High School, Freda later devoted her life to raising her three children. She was an avid reader, but truly loved her canasta and mahjong games, and thoroughly enjoyed baking and hosting her "ladies" for a night of gambling for nickels and dimes. Freda was a loyal NY Mets baseball fan, and loved nothing more than bragging about her grandchildren's achievements. Later in life, Freda became a snowbird, splitting her time between Manchester NJ, and Delray Beach Florida, where she met many new friends and fellow canasta and mahjong partners.
Freda was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, George Sontag and is survived by her son Andrew and wife Marianna, daughter Nanci Husko and husband Tom, daughter Beth Bennett and husband Bill along with grandchildren Bill, Marielle, Alyssa, Rebecca, Jordan, Gabrielle, Jake and Jason, and sister Carole Ackerman.
Funeral services will begin at 10:15am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 12:15pm graveside service at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Freda and the organization that provided her with comfort and care" to
