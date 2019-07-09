|
|
Freddy E. Halligan
Freehold - Former Freehold resident Freddy E. Halligan died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019 in The Villages, Florida after a brief illness.
Freddy was born July 11, 1933 in Newark to Frank and Katherine Munzing Halligan.
A graduate of Irvington High School, Freddy was known for his prowess on the baseball and football fields. As noted in his yearbook-if there was a choice between work and fun, Freddy always chose fun- a quality much loved and appreciated by his friends and family throughout his life.
After high school, Freddy served his country as a corporal in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and lived for a time in Union Beach before moving to Freehold where he resided until retiring to The Villages, Florida in 2017.
During this time, he worked in Weston Electrical Instrument Company, Newark; then for 30 years at Hyatt Clark Industries, Cranford; and part-time at Rickel's for 20 years.
All the while he also bartended at Stash and Ed's in Elizabeth with his wife Charlotte, and the Keg and Kork, Old Bridge.
He finally retired in 2017 to The Villages where he quickly cultivated new friends and family.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Gartz, and their son, Michael Patrick Halligan, as well as the love of his life, second wife Charlotte "Ma" Ellen Mountain Halligan, his brother, Frank Halligan, and sisters, Katherine and Norrie.
He is survived by daughters, Charlene E. Yaeger and her husband Richie Yaeger; youngest daughter Colleen E. Halligan; and several nieces and a nephew. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the many friends in New Jersey and Florida who so loved this wonderful man.
Services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Any donations may be sent to the support American veterans.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019