Frederick C. Keller
Long Beach Township - Frederick Charles Keller, 77, of Long Beach Township passed away suddenly on July 21st, 2019. Fred is survived by his sisters, Elyse Coless and Adele Keller, both of New Jersey. Brother Robert Keller of New Jersey predeceased. Peggy Keller of Manahawkin, ex-wife and lifelong companion. May the many that embraced Fred's spirit find peace. Including those who loved him, Adam Schlusser, Jason Schlusser (Priscilla), Hannah Schlusser-Downey (Mike) would like Fred to know that he was the best father figure to be asked for. Many memories of childhood, young adulthood and introducing the next generation, "the Grandkids," created new chapters in our lives that we were fortunate to have had with Fred. Grandchildren include Nicholas and RJ Downey, Josie and Emmie Schlusser.
Friends from the church shared special meaning in Fred's life. Of course, Fred has friends at the gym that he would extend a wave goodbye, followed by a final dip in the hot tub! Fred was an avid skier, and in fact taught his family how to ski. He loved the sunshine, the mountains, an "outrageous" meal, and life in general. It is with great sorrow and ultimate void to accept each celebration not having Fred coming through the door. He was a positive presence that will forever be remembered by his family, friends and anyone having the pleasure to have been around him. Fred will also be remembered for his service to our country as a Submarine Electrician in the United States Navy from 1960-1964.
A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Main Street Alliance Church, 1000 North Main St., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019