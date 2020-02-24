|
|
Frederick Charles Steller, MD
Spring Lake - Frederick Charles Steller, MD, age 99 of Spring Lake, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Dr. Steller was born August 26, 1920 in College Point, New York to Frederick and Flora Steller and grew up with his younger brother Robert in Butler, New Jersey. Fred was a standout baseball player at Butler High School. He then matriculated at Villanova University and graduated in 1941 with a Bachelor of Science Degree followed by his Doctor of Medicine Degree in 1944.
Dr. Steller then served as a medical officer in the United States Navy in the Asian-Pacific Theatre. At the conclusion of World War II, he set up his practice of medicine in Spring Lake, NJ where he cared for his patients from 1946 to 1989 (save a second term in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving as a Medical Officer at Norfolk, VA. He was discharged in 1956 with the rank of Commander).
Fred married Madeline O'Connor of College Point, New York and they lived happily together for 58 years until Madeline's death in 2002. They lived in Spring Lake, NJ where they raised their six children.
Dr. Steller distinguished himself locally during the Polio Crisis of the early 1950's protecting his patients and all throughout Monmouth County from the overwhelming disease. He pursued his keen interest in cardiac medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ where he ultimately served as Chief of the Medical Staff from 1970 to 1974.
Fred was an avid golfer, joining Spring Lake Golf Club and becoming one of its first presidents in 1976.
Dr. Steller was preceded in death by his wife Madeline, parents, his youngest daughter Michele, his wife and his oldest son Robert. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Patricia; daughter Kathleen; his son Frederick, Jr., and wife Carol; his daughter Susan, and husband Scott; and his son Brian, and wife Candice. Dr. Steller was the cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren: Brandon; Heather, her husband Adam; Bridget, her husband Matthew; Michael, his wife Stephanie; Lauren; Connor, his wife Kendyl; Caroline, her fiancé Daniel; Taylor, his fiancée Catherine; Elizabeth, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 am Thursday February 27, 2020 at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake. Interment to follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 1 Union Street Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020