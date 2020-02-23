Services
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Frederick Donald Clarke

Whiting - Frederick Donald Clarke, 91, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on February 6, 2020, at Aristacare at Manchester. Born in Portsmouth, England, Fred and his wife Isabella lived in Whiting for many years. He had worked as a pilot for British Airways. Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife Isabella. Don, which is what he was known by from his family in the UK, is also survived by Julie, Steven, and the rest of their family that resides in England.

A Funeral service will start on Wednesday February 26, 2020, at 11 am at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ, with a Graveside Service to follow at the Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
