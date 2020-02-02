Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Resources
Frederick Ferrara Obituary
Brick - Frederick A Ferrara, age 96, passed away on January 28, 2020 at his home in Brick. Fred served honorably in the US Army as a BAR Infantryman in the European Theatre And was awarded TWO Purple Hearts for injuries suffered at the Battle at Remagen in World War II. Mr. Ferrara was a Postal worker for 27 years. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia Ferrara who passed away the day before Mother's Day 2019. He is survived by his sons Fred Ferrara, Jr. and his wife, Belinda and Alfred Ferrara; his grandchildren, Annie, Nicholas and Paige and his great-grandchildren; Brenna, Paul, and Paige. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4. 2020 from 3-7 p.m. with military honors to be performed at 6:15 p.m. followed by short service at 6:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 2, 2020
