Frederick H. Grehl
of Brick, formerly of Manasquan - Frederick H. Grehl, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Mr. Grehl retired many years ago as a Deputy Chief of the City of Newark Fire Department after 36 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII from 1944 - 1946. Upon retirement, he was an active member of the NJ Retired Police and Fire Association.
Mr. Grehl was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Grehl in 2010; brother, Father Paul Grehl; and by his sister, Gladys Bingham. Surviving are his sons, Thomas Grehl and his wife, Joyce of St. Augustine, FL and James Grehl and his wife, Cynthia of Point Pleasant; daughter, Patricia Grehl of Manasquan; and 3 grandchildren, Jennifer and Kevin, Jackie and her husband, Brian, and Thomas and his wife, Julie. He was affectionately known as Papa Fred to 7 great grandchildren, Katie, Samantha, Tommy, Austin, Tyler, Adrianna and Zac; and also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday 10am at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Beach Chapel, 554 East Main Street, Manasquan. Entombment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. Donations may be made in his name to the American Kidney Association, 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD 20852. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019