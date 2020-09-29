Frederick Hebeler
Jackson - Frederick F. Hebeler, 89 of Jackson, formerly of Union, passed from this life at his home surrounded by family. Frederick was born July 16, 1931 in Union, New Jersey to the late Frederick and Francis Hebeler. He was a loving husband, devoted father and friend to many. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War, was an Eagle Scout, completed his Master's Degree from Columbia University, retired after 27 years as the Director of Public Health for the State of New Jersey, was a board member of Jackson Chamber of Commerce, board member of New Jersey Manufactured Housing, was a member of the Gideon's International and was the owner of Land O' Pines Mobile Home Park in Jackson.
Frederick is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Marie E. Hebeler; and daughter, Marcia Beth Hebeler.
Frederick is survived by his sons, Brett Hebeler and his wife Laura of Howell; Craig Hebeler and his wife Pauline ; Matthew Hebeler and his wife Kristy all of Cream Ridge; 8 grandchildren, Craig Jr. and his partner Cole, Dawn, Dillon, Dana, Sabrina, Andrew and wife Brianna, Matt Jr. and Olivia. 1 great grandchild, Anthony.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 150 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am with burial to follow at Hollywood Memorial, Union, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Gideon's International
Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com