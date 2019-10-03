Services
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Hinze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Hinze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Hinze Obituary
Frederick Hinze

Frederick Hinze, 92, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on October 1st. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Alice Hinze and his daughter, Carolyn Dempsey. Surviving is his daughter , Suzanne Moyer, son James Hinze, grandchildren Heather, Holly, Autumn, Shawna, Scott, and Rachel and 7 great-grandchildren. Fred served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.

Friends will be received at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ on Friday from 5 to 8pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now