Frederick Hinze
Frederick Hinze, 92, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on October 1st. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Alice Hinze and his daughter, Carolyn Dempsey. Surviving is his daughter , Suzanne Moyer, son James Hinze, grandchildren Heather, Holly, Autumn, Shawna, Scott, and Rachel and 7 great-grandchildren. Fred served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.
Friends will be received at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ on Friday from 5 to 8pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019